AP Inter Supplementary Result 2023 Releasing Soon At resultsbie.ap.gov.in, Manabadi- Check Steps To Download Scorecard Here

AP Inter Supplementary Result 2023: It is expected that the AP Inter Supplementary Result 2023 will be released soon by the Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education, BIEAP. The AP Supplementary Results may be released at any time, according to reports. Students can check their Inter Supplementary Results once they have been released on the official websites, resultsbie.ap.gov.in, and bie.ap.gov.in.

The AP Supplementary Results 2023 for Inter First Year and Inter Second Year are anticipated to be released on June 15, 2023, according to Manabadi. Students should be aware that the AP Inter Results are also anticipated to be made public prior to the tentative date.

AP Inter Supplementary Result 2023: Here's how to check scores

Visit the official website, which is www.bie.ap.gov.in.

Click on the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Supplementary Results 2023 link. After clicking on this link, you will be redirected to a new page.

Now you have to enter login credentials, which might be the student’s name and roll number.

Double-check the entered details and then click on the “submit” button. After clicking on the submit button, the result will be displayed on the screen.

Save the scorecard for future reference.

Additionally, the result will be made accessible on the state's official results website, examresults.ap.nic.in. It is essential that students retain their hall tickets on hand because they will need them to download their Inter Supplementary results. These details include the hall ticket number, school code, date of birth, and more. The IPASE 2023 tests were given by BIE AP between May 24, 2023, and June 1, 2023.