AP Inter Supply 2024: BIEAP 1st, 2nd Year Hall Tickets Likely To Be Out Today At bieap.apcfss.in- Check Details Here

AP Inter Supply Hall Tickets 2024: AP Inter Supply admit cards are expected to be released today, May 22, 2024. The Board of Intermediate Education, BIE Andhra Pradesh, will release hall tickets for both the first and second-year supply exams online. Students who are taking the AP Inter Supplementary exam in 2024 will be able to access and obtain their results on the official website, bieap.apcfss.in. While there is no official statement regarding the BIEAP hall ticket 2024 link, candidates can expect the admit card afternoon, according to past trends. The AP Inter supplementary hall ticket 2024 link will also be available on Manabadi.

BIEAP will hold the AP inter 1st year and 2nd year supply exams from May 24 to June 1. The supplementary examinations will be held in two shifts: first-year exams will be held in the morning from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and second-year exams will be held in the afternoon from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Candidates appearing for the examinations will have to bring their hall tickets to the exam centre.

AP Inter Supply Hall Tickets 2024: Steps to download here

1. Visit the official website, bie.ap.gov.in.

2. Go to the homepage and click the "IPASE 2024 Hall Ticket Download" option.

3. Log in using your credentials and click the send button.

4. Select the option to download the hall ticket.

5. Keep a hard copy of your admit card for future reference.

Students who did not pass one or two courses in the Manabadi AP Inter Exam 2024 will now take extra exams from May 24 to June 1. To pass the AP Inter test, candidates must get a minimum of 35% in every subject.