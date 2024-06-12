AP LAWCET 2024 Answer Key Objection Window Closes Today At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in- Check Details Here

AP LAWCET 2024: The AP LAWCET answer key objection window will close today at Acharya Nagarjuna University in Guntur. On May 11, the Master Question Paper with Preliminary Key for the PGLCET, LAWCET 3 year, and 5 year exams was made available. The final answer key and result will be made available on the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, based on the objections registered by the candidates.On June 9, 2024, Acharya Nagarjuna University administered the AP LAWCET 2024 test. "AP LAWCET 2024 Objections will be accepted from 11-Jun-2024 11AM to 12-Jun-2024 05PM,” reads the official notice.

AP LAWCET 2024: Steps to raise objections here

1. Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

2. Select the AP LAWCET key link that appears on the homepage.

3. Select the answer key PDF and extract it.

4. In order to raise complaints, candidates must log in with the credentials listed on their admit card.

5. Print off or take a screenshot of it for future reference.

The AP LAWCET answer key has been released, so candidates can use it to gauge their scores using the marking scheme. According to the marking scheme, there is no negative grading and candidates will receive one mark for each right response.