AP PECET Counselling 2023: Final Phase Registration Begins Today At pecet-sche.aptonline.in- Check List Of Documents Required

AP PECET Counselling 2023: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE, will begin final phase registration today, October 30, 2023. Candidates who intend to register for the final phase should visit the official website at pecet-sche.aptonline.in. After the registration period ends tomorrow, the certificate verification process will take place from October 31 to November 1.

AP PECET Final Phase Counselling 2023: List of Documents Required

AP PECET 2023 rank card and hall ticket

Degree or intermediate or its equivalent pass certificate and memorandum of marks

Transfer Certificate

SSC or its equivalent marks memo

Study certificate with details of past seven years of study

The most recent residence certificate for the seven years preceding the qualifying examination, which is graduation in the case of students who have private study without any institutionalised education.

Income certificate or white ration card

Aadhar Card or any government ID

Caste certificate issued by competent authority

EWS certificate if applicable

The web options are valid until November 2, 2023. According to APSCHE, applicants who are allotted in the first phase and choose the second phase will forfeit their allotted seat in the first phase if they get a set in the second phase.