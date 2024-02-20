AP POLYCET 2024 Application Form Link Active At polycetap.nic.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

AP POLYCET 2024: The State Board of Technical Education and Training has announced the AP POLYCET notification and registration today. Interested candidates can apply on the official website polycetap.nic.in until April 5. The application process is online only. The exam is scheduled for April 27 in offline mode. The hall ticket is expected to be released a week before the exam. The application is free of charge as per the notification. The AP POLYCET Exam will consist of 120 objective-type questions, with 50 in Mathematics, 40 in Physics, and 30 in Chemistry. Each question will have four options, with only one correct response.

AP POLYCET 2024: Here’s how to apply

1. Visit the official website, polycetap.nic.in.

2. On the homepage, click the application form link.

3. Fill out the form and provide the requested information.

4. Submit the relevant documents and pay the fees.

5. Download and save a copy of the same.

Each question will carry one point, with no negative marking for incorrect answers. The exam will last for two hours. The exam runs from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. According to the notification, the results will be announced on May 15, provisionally.

Candidates should be aware that they must pass or appear for the SSC Board Examination or its equivalent. However, there is no age limit to take the POLYCET exam.