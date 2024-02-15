trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2721490
AP SET 2024 Registration Begins At apset.net.in- Steps To Apply Here

AP SET 2024: Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, has begun the online application procedure for AP SET 2024. Interested candidates can apply at apset.net.in, scroll down for more details.

 

Edited By: Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Feb 15, 2024, 11:15 AM IST|Source: Bureau
AP SET 2024: Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, has started the online application process for the Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test, often known as the AP SET 2024. Candidates who meet the eligibility requirements can submit their applications at apset.net.in. AP SET is used to recruit and promote lecturers/assistant professors in the state's universities and degree-granting colleges. The application fee for general and EWS categories is Rs 1,200. The application cost for BC candidates is Rs 1,000, while SC, ST, PWD, and Transgender candidates pay Rs 700 each.

AP SET 2024: Steps to apply here

  • Visit the official website apset.net.in.
  • To get started, click the register tab.
  • After reviewing the guidelines, click "Apply Now."
  • Send in your registration form.
  • Continue to complete the application.
  • Pay, then upload your files.
  • Save the last page and then submit the form.

The websites andhrauniversity.edu.in and apset.net.in contain full information about eligibility, curriculum, test centres, late fee, and online application procedures. Candidates can get detailed information on eligibility criteria, curriculum, exam centres, late submission fees, and online application procedures on the official websites andhrauniversity.edu.in and apset.net.in. This represents a great opportunity for qualified people to participate in the AP SET 2024 and maybe develop their careers in teaching and academia.

