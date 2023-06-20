AP SSC Supplementary Result 2023 Likely To Be Declared Today At bse.ap.gov.in, manabadi.co.in- Steps To Download Scorecard Here

AP SSC Supplementary Result 2023: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (BSE AP) will soon issue the AP SSC Supplementary results 2023. The extra result is expected to be announced today, June 20, according to media reports. However, the official announcement has yet to be made. Candidates can check the AP SSC Supplementary result 2023 at bse.ap.gov.in and manabadi.co.in once it is released.

To verify the SSC supplementary result, candidates must provide their roll number, date of birth, and other required information. The supplemental test was held from June 2 to June 10, 2023. The exam ran from 9:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. After the final results are announced, the board conducts additional tests for candidates who did not pass the examination. Students who do not achieve a minimum of 33% in one or more subjects in the AP 10th exam must take the AP SSC Supplementary exam.

AP SSC Supplementary Result 2023: Steps to check here

Step 1: Go to the official website- bse.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link "SSC Results for Supplementary Examination 2023" on the homepage.

Step 3: Candidates will have to enter the required details.

Step 4: Click on the submit button.

Step 5: The AP SSC Supplementary result 2023 will appear on the screen

Note: Download the AP 10th Supplementary result 2023 and take a printout for future reference.

The AP SSC final result 2023 was announced on May 6, 2023. This year, the overall pass rate was 72.26 percent.