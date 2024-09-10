BHU UG Spot Round Counselling 2024 Registration Beings At bhu.ac.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

BHU UG Counselling 2024: Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has commenced the registration process for the spot round of undergraduate (UG) admissions counselling for 2024, starting from 9th September. Eligible candidates who were not allotted a seat in previous rounds can now apply online at bhu.ac.in by 11th September. The final seat allocation results will be declared on 12th September, and successful applicants must complete their admissions and document verification between 13th and 14th September.

Participants in the BHU UG 2024 Spot Round counselling need to upload essential documents, including Class 10 and 12 mark sheets, a photograph, and a scanned signature. A non-refundable registration fee of Rs 500 is required. Candidates allocated seats must report to their respective institutes for final admission during the designated verification period. Those who had applied for an upgrade prior to the spot round were allowed to pay any additional fees by 7th September.

“Banaras Hindu University (BHU) offers a four-year UG program for both Honors and Research, namely UG Honors and UG Honors with Research. Only 10% of students with a CGPA of 7.5 and above will be permitted to select UG Honors with Research based on merit,” said the university.

BHU UG Counselling 2024: Here’s how to apply

Step 1: Go to the official Banaras Hindu University website at bhu.ac.in.

Step 2: Locate and click on the ‘Spot Round Counselling’ link on the homepage.

Step 3: Log in using your credentials and hit ‘Submit’.

Step 4: Fill out the application form, upload the necessary documents, and make the required payment.

Step 5: Select your preferred colleges and courses for the Spot Round Counselling.

BHU UG Counselling 2024: Documents required

Class 10 mark sheet and certificates

Class 12 mark sheet and certificates

Caste Certificate

Photographs of the candidate

