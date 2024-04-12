AP Inter Results 2024: BIEAP 1st, 2nd Year Result DECLARED At bie.ap.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here
AP Inter Results 2024: The BIEAP released the 1st, 2nd year results on resultsbie.ap.gov.in. The overall pass percentage for the IPE 1st year is 60 percent and 2nd year examination is 74 percent, scroll down for direct link and other details.
Trending Photos
AP Inter Results 2024: The AP Inter first and second year results were released on the official website today, April 12, 2024, at 11 a.m. The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has scheduled a press conference for the AP Inter results at 11 a.m., following which IPE 1st and 2nd year scores were posted on the board's official website. The overall pass percentage for the IPE 2nd year examination is 74%.
Students can check their scores on resultsbie.ap.gov.in by entering their hall ticket numbers. Around ten lakh students were eligible to write the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) in March 2024. AP Inter Result 2024 Live Updates: The Andhra Pradesh Intermediate exams were held in March. The Intermediate Public first-year exam was held from March 1 to 19, and the second-year exam from March 2 to 20.
AP Inter Results 2024: Steps to download results here
- Visit the official website, bie.ap.gov.in.
- Click on the AP Inter Results 2024 link on the home page.
- Enter your credentials to log in.
- Your AP Intermediate Results score will appear on the screen.
- Download and print the AP Inter Results mark sheet.
AP Inter Results 2024; direct link to download here
AP Inter Results 2024: Details mentioned on scorecard
- Your hall ticket number
- Name
- Total marks
- Overall marks
- Names of subjects
- Total marks in each subject
- Result in each subject
Following the Inter results, the BIEAP will give migration certificates to students who have finished the Intermediate course (second year test). This allows students to enrol in higher education programmes at any other institution or board. The BIE issues duplicate/triplicate certificates to students who have misplaced their original mark memo.
Live Tv