AP Inter Results 2024: BIEAP 1st, 2nd Year Result DECLARED At bie.ap.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

AP Inter Results 2024: The AP Inter first and second year results were released on the official website today, April 12, 2024, at 11 a.m. The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has scheduled a press conference for the AP Inter results at 11 a.m., following which IPE 1st and 2nd year scores were posted on the board's official website. The overall pass percentage for the IPE 2nd year examination is 74%.

Students can check their scores on resultsbie.ap.gov.in by entering their hall ticket numbers. Around ten lakh students were eligible to write the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) in March 2024. AP Inter Result 2024 Live Updates: The Andhra Pradesh Intermediate exams were held in March. The Intermediate Public first-year exam was held from March 1 to 19, and the second-year exam from March 2 to 20.

AP Inter Results 2024: Steps to download results here

Visit the official website, bie.ap.gov.in.

Click on the AP Inter Results 2024 link on the home page.

Enter your credentials to log in.

Your AP Intermediate Results score will appear on the screen.

Download and print the AP Inter Results mark sheet.

AP Inter Results 2024: Details mentioned on scorecard

Your hall ticket number

Name

Total marks

Overall marks

Names of subjects

Total marks in each subject

Result in each subject

Following the Inter results, the BIEAP will give migration certificates to students who have finished the Intermediate course (second year test). This allows students to enrol in higher education programmes at any other institution or board. The BIE issues duplicate/triplicate certificates to students who have misplaced their original mark memo.