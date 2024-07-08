Bihar BEd Result 2024 Released At biharcetbed-Inmu.in- Check Direct Link Here

Bihar BEd Result 2024: Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) announced the Bihar B.Ed. Common Entrance Test (CET-BED) 2024 (B.Ed. & Shiksha Shastri) results today, July 8, 2024. The Bihar CET scorecards are available for download and review on the official website, biharcetbed-Inmu.in, for those who took the exam. Preeti Anmol of Hajipur has become the state topper with 102 marks, according to the result data.

A total of 1,80,050 students out of 1,89,568 who took the exam have cleared. The results were announced online by Prof. Sanjay Kumar Chaudhary, Vice Chancellor of Lalit Narayan Mithila University Darbhanga, and the B.Ed State Nodal Centre. The date of the entrance exam was June 25, 2024. During the two-hour exam duration, which was from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., candidates had to respond to 120 multiple-choice questions.

Bihar BEd Result 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the LNMU official website, biharcetbed-lnmu.in.

Click the link to the Bihar B.Ed CET Result 2024 that is on the homepage.

Candidates will need to click on the login link on a new page that opens.

Enter your login information now, then hit submit.

The outcome will appear on the screen.

Examine the outcome and save the document.

For future reference, keep a hard copy of the same.

The objection window closed on June 29, 2024, and the provisional answer key was released on June 26, 2024. A total of 94.98 percent of candidates passed the two-year B.Ed exam. In contrast, 90.49 percent of candidates are deemed qualified for Shiksha Shastri.