Bihar Board Class 12 Exams 2022: BSEB makes BIG announcement all students must know, read here

Bihar Board Class 12 Exams 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) announced the extension of the last date to fill the application forms for the Bihar Intermediate examinations. Issuing a notification to this effect, the board on Sunday informed the schools that registration forms can now be submitted online with a late fee till September 24, 2021 for the exams which is scheduled to be held next year.

Candidates appeaaring for the exams will need the following documents; resident certificate, Aadhar Card, mobile number, photograph, email ID for successful registration. The process needs to be followed by all the students appearing for board examinations next year.

The principal or headmaster can download the registration form from the official websites—inter22.biharboardonline.com and secondary.biharboardonline.com and provide it to the students.

For more details, students and schools are advised to visit the official website biharboardonline.com.

Bihar Board Class 12 Exams 2022: Step-by-step guide to download exam application form

* Log on to the official website secondary.biharboardonline.com

* Go to the latest Circular Section

* Tap on the link which says ‘Download Annual Intermediate Class 12 Exam form 2022’

* Fill the form

* Attach a copy of the Registration Card

* Pay Rs 150 as a fee along with the form

* Take a printout for future referrence

Notably, the online application form for the BSEB Inter exam 2022 would be filled by the head of their educational institution.

Besides, the BSEB has also asked heads of schools to rectify errors ( if any) in details like students names, photographs, father and mother’s names, medium of examination etc.