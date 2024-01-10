trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2708160
NewsEducation
BIHAR VIDHAN PARISHAD RECRUITMENT

Bihar Legislative Council Vidhan Parishad Sachivalaya Reporter Recruitment 2024 Registration Begins Today at biharhelp.in - Check Details Here

Bihar Legislative Council Vidhan Parishad Sachivalaya announces Reporter recruitment for 11 positions, open to both male and female candidates.

 

Reported By: Yashasvi Singh|Last Updated: Jan 10, 2024, 12:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bihar Legislative Council Vidhan Parishad Sachivalaya Reporter Recruitment 2024 Registration Begins Today at biharhelp.in - Check Details Here Bihar Vidhan Parishad Recruitment

Bihar Legislative Council Vidhan Parishad Sachivalaya has announced recruitment for reporters, with a total of 11 positions available for both male and female candidates. Those interested in applying for the examination can submit their applications online from January 10, 2024, to January 30, 2024.

Bihar Vidhan Parishad Recruitment: Steps to Apply

  • Visit the official website of Bihar Vidhan Parishad Recruitment at biharhelp.in/bihar-vidhan-parishad-sachivalaya.
  • Click on the link for Bihar Legislative Council Vidhan Parishad Sachivalaya Reporter Recruitment 2024.
  • Fill in all the required information, including eligibility, ID proof, address details, and basic details.
  • Ensure all scanned documents related to the recruitment form (photo, signature, ID, thumb, proof, etc.) are ready.
  • Before submitting the application, candidates must carefully review all the columns.

Bihar Vidhan Parishad Reporter Eligibility

Candidates must have a bachelor's degree in any stream from any recognized university in India.
Applicants must have a stenographer speed of 150 WPM in Hindi and computer typing speed of 35 WPM in both Hindi and English.

Bihar Vidhan Parishad Reporter Application Fee

General/OBC/EWS/Other State: 1200/-
SC/ST/PH: 600/-
Pay the exam fee through debit card, credit card, net banking, or E-challan fee mode only.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA Exclusive: How To Visit Lakshadweep?
DNA Video
DNA Exclusive: How To Visit Lakshadweep?
DNA Video
DNA: No Snow In Gulmarg This Year?
DNA Video
DNA: Sheetal Devi: Inspiring story of India's armless archer
DNA Video
DNA: Why American Alaska Airlines Emergency Landing Photos goes viral?
DNA Video
DNA: Explained: The India-Maldives Controversy
DNA Video
DNA: How Sheikh Hasina outsmarted rivals?
DNA Video
DNA: New Controversy over Haji Malang Dargah
DNA Video
DNA: Kim Jong Un fires artillery shells towards South's border island
DNA Video
DNA: Somalia Ship Hijack: Indian Navy Rescues All Crew Members Of Hijacked Ship