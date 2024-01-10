Bihar Legislative Council Vidhan Parishad Sachivalaya Reporter Recruitment 2024 Registration Begins Today at biharhelp.in - Check Details Here

Bihar Legislative Council Vidhan Parishad Sachivalaya has announced recruitment for reporters, with a total of 11 positions available for both male and female candidates. Those interested in applying for the examination can submit their applications online from January 10, 2024, to January 30, 2024.

Bihar Vidhan Parishad Recruitment: Steps to Apply

Visit the official website of Bihar Vidhan Parishad Recruitment at biharhelp.in/bihar-vidhan-parishad-sachivalaya.

Click on the link for Bihar Legislative Council Vidhan Parishad Sachivalaya Reporter Recruitment 2024.

Fill in all the required information, including eligibility, ID proof, address details, and basic details.

Ensure all scanned documents related to the recruitment form (photo, signature, ID, thumb, proof, etc.) are ready.

Before submitting the application, candidates must carefully review all the columns.

Bihar Vidhan Parishad Reporter Eligibility

Candidates must have a bachelor's degree in any stream from any recognized university in India.

Applicants must have a stenographer speed of 150 WPM in Hindi and computer typing speed of 35 WPM in both Hindi and English.

Bihar Vidhan Parishad Reporter Application Fee

General/OBC/EWS/Other State: 1200/-

SC/ST/PH: 600/-

Pay the exam fee through debit card, credit card, net banking, or E-challan fee mode only.