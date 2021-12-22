Breaking: UPTET 2021 NEW EXAM DATE out, check admit card download details here

The UPTET examination, that was postponed due to a paper leak incident, will now take place on January 23, 2022. The examination was originally scheduled to take place on November 28. However, it was postponed after reports of a paper leak. The government had said that news examination dates would be out withing one month.

How many candidates will appear for the exam?

Around 21 lakh students will appear for the exam. A total of 12,91,628 candidates have registered to appear in the test in the first shift in the state, while 8,73,553 have registered to appear in it in the second shift.

Why were the UPTET Exam 2021 cancelled on November 28?

The exams - Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) - conducted to recruit teachers in the state were cancelled last month following a leak. UP's Basic Education Minister Dr Satish Dwivedi had said that the state government will conduct the exam again within a month and the paper leak case will be investigated by the STF. "UPTET 2021 examination has been cancelled following information of paper leak. UP government will conduct the exam again within a month. Investigation to be conducted by UP STF," Dwivedi said.

The UPTET exam was scheduled to be held in two shifts from 10 am to 12.30 pm for the primary level and from 2.30 pm to 5 pm for the junior level. The test for the primary level was to be held at 2554 centres across UP followed by test for the upper primary level at 1754 centres.

This is a developing story

