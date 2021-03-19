BSEB Bihar Board 2021 Class 10, Class 12 Results to be delayed, answer sheet evaluation underway

Patna: The results for the BSEB Bihar Board 2021 Class 10 and Class 12 is likely to be delayed as the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the last date for the evaluation of class 12 board examination answer sheets to Friday (March 19, 2021).

The BSEB had earlier fixed March 15 as the deadline for the evaluation of Class 12 papers but as the evaluation of answer sheets of some of the subjects could not be completed within the stipulated time so the deadline has been extended to March 19. Whereas the evaluation process of class 10 answersheets will conclude by March 24, 2021.

Students can check their results online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in, biharboard.ac.in, biharboard.online, or biharboardonline.com.

Here’s how to BSEB Class 10, Class 12 2021 board results:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the “Results” tab

3.Click on the link that reads, ‘Class XII results”

4.Click on the particular stream for which you want to check the results

5.A new page will appear on the display screen

6.Key in your credentials and log in

7.The result will appear on the display screen

8.Download the results and take its printout for future references.

The Bihar School Examination Board had conducted the class 12 examination from February 1 to 13, 2021. Over 13.5 lakh candidates had registered for the BSEB intermediate examination this year, out of which, 7.03 lakh candidates were boys and 6.46 lakh are girls.

It is expected that the Bihar School Examination Board will declare the Class 12 results on its official website soon. Though, there is no official confirmation in this regard by the board.