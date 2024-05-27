Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2752721
NewsEducation
BSEM RESULT 2024

BSEM Result 2024: Manipur Board Class 10th Result To Be OUT Today At 3 PM- Check Details Here

BSEM Result 2024: Students who appeared for the exam can obtain the results after they are announced on the official website, manresults.nic.in and bsem.nic.in, scroll down for more details.

Edited By: Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: May 27, 2024, 10:33 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

BSEM Result 2024: Manipur Board Class 10th Result To Be OUT Today At 3 PM- Check Details Here

BSEM Result 2024: The Manipur Board of Secondary Education is set to release the Manipur 10th result 2024 today, May 27, 2024. Students can verify and download their results from the official website. The admit card should be kept handy because they will need to enter the roll number to download the scorecard.

According to reports, the BOSEM HSLC Result 2024 is set to be announced at 3 PM. Once the results are available, students can view and download the provisional marksheet. The schools will distribute the original marksheets later on. The details mentioned on the scorecard will comprise the candidate's name, roll number, name of exam, subjects, marks scored, and minimum needed marks. The total marks scored, Grade and Percentage.

BSEM Result 2024: Steps to download here

1. Visit the official website, manresults.nic.in.

2. On the webpage, click on High School Leaving Certificate Results 2024.

3. A new website will launch.

4. Enter the roll number.

5. Your BSEM Result 2024 will display on the screen.

6. Download the results and preserve a copy for reference.

BSEM Result 2024: Last year trends

The High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Exam took place from March 16 to April 3. In 2023, 82.82 percent of students qualified for the exam, and approximately 31, 576 students passed. This year's pass % will be announced alongside the results.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: New revelations comes in the Pune hit and run case.
DNA Video
DNA: Violence reported from Bengal
DNA Video
DNA: Why Mehbooba Mufti is remembering Atal Bihari Vajpayee
DNA Video
DNA: Rajasthan's Phalodi sizzles at 49 degree Celsius
DNA Video
DNA: 1 killed, in blast at Chhattisgarh’s largest explosives factory
DNA Video
DNA: Owaisi and CM Yogi clash over Muslim reservation
DNA Video
DNA: What happend if low voter turn out in the Delhi assembly
DNA Video
DNA: How educated is your Lok Sabha candidate?
DNA Video
DNA: Muslims Talk about Muslim Rservation!
DNA Video
DNA: Lok Sabha Elections- 6th phase battle intensifies