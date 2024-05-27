BSEM Result 2024: Manipur Board Class 10th Result To Be OUT Today At 3 PM- Check Details Here

BSEM Result 2024: The Manipur Board of Secondary Education is set to release the Manipur 10th result 2024 today, May 27, 2024. Students can verify and download their results from the official website. The admit card should be kept handy because they will need to enter the roll number to download the scorecard.

According to reports, the BOSEM HSLC Result 2024 is set to be announced at 3 PM. Once the results are available, students can view and download the provisional marksheet. The schools will distribute the original marksheets later on. The details mentioned on the scorecard will comprise the candidate's name, roll number, name of exam, subjects, marks scored, and minimum needed marks. The total marks scored, Grade and Percentage.

BSEM Result 2024: Steps to download here

1. Visit the official website, manresults.nic.in.

2. On the webpage, click on High School Leaving Certificate Results 2024.

3. A new website will launch.

4. Enter the roll number.

5. Your BSEM Result 2024 will display on the screen.

6. Download the results and preserve a copy for reference.

BSEM Result 2024: Last year trends

The High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Exam took place from March 16 to April 3. In 2023, 82.82 percent of students qualified for the exam, and approximately 31, 576 students passed. This year's pass % will be announced alongside the results.