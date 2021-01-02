CAT Result 2020: IIM releases scorecard, check official website iimcat.ac.in

New Delhi: IIM Indore announced the CAT 2020 result on Saturday (January 2, 2021) at 5 PM. For the candidates who appeared for the the examination which was held on November 29, the scorecards has been made available at the candidate’s portal.

The CAT 2020 exam result was declared online at IIM's official website - iimcat.ac.in.

This year, there was a change in the exam pattern due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The duration of the CAT exam was reduced from three hours to two. The sectional time was also reduced from 60 minutes to 40 minutes for each section.

To download the CAT result 2020, the candidate must enter their CAT user ID and password. CAT results 2020 incorporates details such as- overall scores and percentile along with the name of the candidate, roll number, category etc.

How to see CAT Result 2020

* Visit the official website of IIM CAT -- iimcat.ac.in

* Click on the designated CAT result link

* On the next window, insert the login details including user Ids and passwords

* Download and take a print of the CAT result

The CAT exam result 2020 will be valid till December 31, 2021. Once the CAT result 2020 is announced, IIM will begin the admission process on the basis of CAT cut-off.