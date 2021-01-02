हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
cat 2020

CAT Result 2020: IIM releases scorecard, check official website iimcat.ac.in

The CAT 2020 result for IIM Indore was declared at 5 PM on Saturday for the examination which were held on November 29, 2020.

CAT Result 2020: IIM releases scorecard, check official website iimcat.ac.in
Image used for representational purpose

New Delhi: IIM Indore announced the CAT 2020 result on Saturday (January 2, 2021) at 5 PM. For the candidates who appeared for the the examination which was held on November 29, the scorecards has been made available at the candidate’s portal.

The CAT 2020 exam result was declared online at IIM's official website - iimcat.ac.in.

This year, there was a change in the exam pattern due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The duration of the CAT exam was reduced from three hours to two. The sectional time was also reduced from 60 minutes to 40 minutes for each section.

To download the CAT result 2020, the candidate must enter their CAT user ID and password. CAT results 2020 incorporates details such as- overall scores and percentile along with the name of the candidate, roll number, category etc. 

How to see CAT Result 2020

* Visit the official website of IIM CAT -- iimcat.ac.in

* Click on the designated CAT result link

* On the next window, insert the login details including user Ids and passwords

* Download and take a print of the CAT result

The CAT exam result 2020 will be valid till December 31, 2021. Once the CAT result 2020 is announced, IIM will begin the admission process on the basis of CAT cut-off. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
cat 2020cat 2020 resultcat result 2021
Next
Story

Mohali Police register case over poster issuing death threat to Punjab CM Amarinder Singh
  • 1,03,05,788Confirmed
  • 1,49,218Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT20M

SP Leader Akhilesh Yadav said can't trust BJP Vaccine