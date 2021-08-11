CBSE 10th, 12th compartment exam 2021 date sheet released: Check date, time and other details

CBSE 10th, 12th compartment exam: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday, August 10 released the date sheet for class 10 and 12 compartment examinations 2021.

CBSE Class 10 exams will start on August 25 and end on September 8, while class 12 examinations will start on August 25 and end on September 15. The schools will be informed about the date of downloading the admit cards. CBSE will be conducting exams in the designated centres following strict COVID-19 protocols.

CBSE will conduct the examination in 19 subjects for the class 12th and 10 subjects for the class 10th. Candidates can check the date sheet on the official site of CBSE at cbse.nic.in.

CBSE 10th, 12th compartment exam: Eligibility for candidates

Not satisfied with assessment: Candidates who have passed but not satisfied with their marks

Compartment: Students placed in compartment category as they could not pass in one or two subjects

Non-computable cases: Candidates whose results could not be prepared on the basis of tabulation policy in 2021 ie regular candidates of improvement category

Sixth Subject cases: Candidates who appeared in 6 subjects in 2021 and declared as pass but could not clear one subject from main 5 subjects.

The regular students of class 10th and 12th of the session 2021 can submit their candidature through their respective schools only. There is no provision for applying directly to the board. Schools can submit the LOC for the regular candidates of class 10 and 12th students for Compartment /Improvement from August 11 to August 15.

The CBSE declared the class 12 results on July 30 based on the alternate assessment criteria. The students were marked on the basis of their performance in class 10, 11 and pre-board exams. The result of CBSE Class 10 is was released on August 3.