CBSE Board 2024-25 Exam Pattern Changed To Have 50% Competency-Based Questions- Check Official Notice Here

CBSE 2024-25: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced significant changes to the exam format for Classes 11 and 12, applicable for the upcoming academic year 2024-25. This move aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020's emphasis on assessing a deeper grasp of concepts and encouraging students to apply their knowledge in real-world situations. The revised exam pattern aims to steer away from rote memorization and rote learning, which have been prevalent in traditional exams. The CBSE intends to assess a student's ability to think critically, analyze information, and solve problems effectively. This shift is expected to create a more well-rounded learning experience and better prepare students for higher education and future careers.

CBSE Exam Pattern 2025 Official Circular: Direct Link

According to the official notice, the number of Competency Focused Questions, such as MCQs, Case Based Questions, and Source-based Integrated Questions, has gone up from 40 percent to 50 percent. Conversely, the proportion of Constructed response questions, like Short Answer Questions and Long Answer type Questions, has decreased from 40 percent to 30 percent. The percentage of select response type questions remains unchanged at 20 percent.

CBSE Exam Pattern 2024-25: Key Changes

Increased Weightage for Competency-Based Questions: The new format places greater emphasis on competency-based questions. These questions will account for 50% of the total marks in the exams. They will test a student's ability to apply their knowledge to real-life scenarios. This may involve case studies, source-based integrated questions, or other formats that require students to analyze data, interpret information, and propose solutions.

Focus on Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs): MCQs will continue to hold a weightage of 20% in the exams. These questions test a student's understanding of fundamental concepts and their ability to recall key facts.

Reduced Weightage for Constructed Response Questions: The weightage for traditional constructed response questions, including short and long answer formats, has been reduced from 40% to 30%. While these questions will still be part of the exams, they will carry less weight compared to competency-based questions.

The CBSE's decision to revamp the exam pattern for Classes 11 and 12 signifies a positive shift towards a more holistic approach to education. While some students may require time to adjust to the new question formats and focus on application, the long-term benefits of this change are undeniable. It will equip students with the critical thinking and problem-solving skills needed to thrive in the 21st century.