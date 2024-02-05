CBSE Class 10th, 12th Admit Card 2024 Released At cbse.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Here

CBSE Admit Card 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education released the CBSE admit cards 2024 today, February 5, 2024, for the next board exams. CBSE board exam hall tickets 2024 are available on the official website, cbse.gov.in. Regular students can pick up their CBSE 2024 admit cards from their respective schools, while private applicants can download them via student login on the CBSE board's official website. Students must bring a hardcopy of the CBSE admit card 2024 when sitting for the CBSE 10th and 12th exams, which will be held from February 15 to April 2, 2024.

The admit card will have the following information: roll number, date of birth, name of examination, candidate's name, mother's name, father's/guardian's name, name of examination centre, category of PwD, admit card ID, and subjects in which the candidate will appear, along with the date of the examination.

CBSE Admit Card 2024: Steps to download here

Go to CBSE.nic.in.

Open the ClassX or ClassXII admit card download link, as needed.

Enter the login information.

Submit and download your hall ticket.

CBSE's Class 10 board examination will begin on February 15 and end on March 13, 2024, while the Class 12 board examination will begin on February 15 and end on April 2, 2024. The Class 10 and 12 board examinations will be held in single shifts from 10.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. on all days.