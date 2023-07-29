CBSE Class 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2023 Out Soon On cbse.gov.in, Check Latest Update

CBSE Board Supplementary Result 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon declare the results for the supplementary exams 2023. According to the latest media reports, the board is expected to announce the CBSE Supply Results 2023 on the official website - cbse.gov.in by the end of this week, however, an official confirmation on the date and time of the announcement of the results is still awaited.

Here's How To Download CBSE Class 10th 12th Compartment Result 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE - cbseresults.nic.in.



Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which reads, "Secondary School Examination (Class X) Results in 2023-Compartment" or "Class XII Result in 2023- Compartment"

Step 3: Entre your roll number, date of birth and other required credentials

Step 4: Click on the "Submit" button and your CBSE 10th 12th compartment result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download CBSE Supplementary Result 2023 and save it for future reference

The CBSE Compartment Exams 2023 were held for Class 10 from July 17, 2023 to July 22, 2023. For Class 12, exams were held in multiple shifts on July 17, 2023. The compartment exam was held for those who did not clear the regular annual exam.