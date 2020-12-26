हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
CBSE

CBSE classes 10, 12 board exam dates to be announced on December 31

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Saturday informed that the dates for the 2021 CBSE board examinations will be declared on December 31 evening.


File photo

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Saturday informed that the dates for the 2021 CBSE board examinations will be declared on December 31 evening.

Taking to Twitter, Pokhriyal made the announcement stating “I will announce the date when the exams will commence for students appearing for CBSE board exams in 2021 on 6 pm on December 31."

So far, the central board has made two major announcements about the 2021 board examinations—that they will not be begin in January or February, and that they will be conducted as physical written exams and not as online examinations.

Earlier, CBSE had announced that the board exams in 2021 will not be conducted online.

Schools which have been closed since March 2020 to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic had partially reopened in some states from October 15. However, a few states have decided to keep them closed in view of a spike in the number of infections.

The board exams had to be postponed mid-way in March. and were later cancelled. The results were announced on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme.

