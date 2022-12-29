CBSE Exam Date Sheet 2023 Practical: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released its practical exam dates for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. According to a notification released on the CBSE's official website cbse.gov.in, the schools will have to complete the practical exams between January 2 and February 14. The window to upload the marks/grade will also open on January 2 and will remain open till February 14. The schools will have to complete the process by February 14 and there won't be any extension in date, said the CBSE.

However, what if a student misses out on his practical exam due to unforeseen circumstances like illness or any other issue? The CBSE has asked schools to prepare a plan based on the number of students registered in their school in concerned subjects and inform all the students well in advance so that students can prepare for the same. However, even after this, if a student misses out on the exam on the allotted date, schools can reschedule the exam but only between the given date, i.e. before February 14.

"The practical examination/project assessment of a student who may be absent on the day of examination due to any reason, shall also be re-scheduled within decided dates. No request for special permission beyond the schedule shall be entertained by the Board. In case a student is absent in the practical examination for session 2022-23, the student is to be marked 'Absent' in the online system. In cases, where a student is absent on the day of examination, due to any reason and his practical examination is to be conducted on a different date, he shall be marked as 'Re-scheduled' instead of 'Absent'. The school will be allowed to re-conduct the practical exam in respect of students marked as 'Re-scheduled' during the above schedule only," said the CBSE in its notification.

Thus, the students of Class 10 and Class 12 should ensure that they attend the practical examination between January 1 and February 14 at any cost, otherwise, they would be marked absent.