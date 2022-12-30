CBSE date sheet 2023 for class 12 commerce students: Check subjects, dates, other details
CBSE Date Sheet 2023 Class 12: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had released the much-awaited board exam schedule for classes 10 and 12. For class 12, the board examinations commence on February 15 and conclude on April 5. The board claimed that it has given a sufficient gap between the two subjects for students to help them prepare better for the exams. The first shift of the exams will start at 10.30 am. The detailed board sheet is available at the official CBSE website - cbse.gov.in.
The CBSE said that competitive examinations including JEE Main have been taken care of while preparing the date sheet for Class XII. The board said that the date sheets have been prepared by avoiding a combination of nearly 40,000 subjects to ensure that no two subjects' examinations of a student fall on the same date.
CBSE Date Sheet 2023 Class 12 Commerce
February 15: Entrepreneurship
February 17: Banking
February 20: Hindi Elective/Hindi Core
February 21: Office Procedures and Practices
February 23: Cost Accounting
February 24: English Elective/English Core
February 25: Marketing
February 27: Retail
March 1: Financial Markets Management
March 9: Legal Studies
March 11: Mathematics/Applied Mathematics
March 17: Economics
March 21: Information Technology
March 22: Salesmanship
March 23: Informatics Practices/Computer Science
March 25: Business Studies/Business Administration
March 31: Accountancy
April 4: Taxation
The CBSE has also announced practical exam dates and the same will be held between January 2 and February 14. The Board said that students should keep a check on instructions issued by the CBSE from time to time and strictly follow all the instructions. It also advised parents to visit the board's website to check for the latest updates. The board has asked students to desist from taking any communication devices to the examination centre.
It said that the duration for each examination will be given on the admit card and 15 minutes of reading time will be given to the students to read the question paper.
