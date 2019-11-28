हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi Government

CBSE increases fee of Class 10, 12 board exams for all categories of students: Govt

Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal said that the CBSE has increased exam fees of Class 10 and 12 board exams 2020, on no profit no loss principle, from Rs 750 to Rs 1,500, for all categories of students, including SC/ST candidates for all schools in the whole of India, except schools of Delhi government.

CBSE increases fee of Class 10, 12 board exams for all categories of students: Govt

New Delhi: Union Minister of Human Resource Development (HRD) Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal on Thursday said the CBSE has increased the fee of Class 10 and 12 board exams for 2020 from Rs 750 to Rs 1,500, for all students except the schools of Delhi government.

"The CBSE has increased exam fees of Class 10 and 12 board exams 2020, on no profit no loss principle, from Rs 750 to Rs 1,500, for all categories of students, including SC/ST candidates for all schools in whole of India, except schools of Delhi government," the minister said in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

Live TV

"For 1,299 schools of Delhi government, examination fee for all categories of Class 10 students has been increased from Rs 375 to Rs 1,200 and for Class 12 students from Rs 600 to Rs 1,200. Thus, the examination fee for Class 10 and 12 have not been increased by 2300 per cent," he added.

The minister said that there has never been any distinction except in the case of Delhi between different categories of students in the matter of payment of examination fees. 

Tags:
Delhi GovernmentCBSEHRD ministryRamesh Pokhriyal
Next
Story

Delhi Nursery Admission for session 2020-21 begins; forms available from this date

Must Watch

PT33M11S

Deshhit; 28th November 2019