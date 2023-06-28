CBSE Supplementary Exam 2023: CBSE Class 10th, 12th Compartment Exam Dates Announced At cbse.nic.in- Check Official Update Here

CBSE Supplementary Exam 2023: CBSE Supplementary Exams will be held from July 6 to July 20. The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced on its official website that the exams would be held in July. In the CBSE Class 12 exam, a student is certified to pass in a subject if he or she scores 33% in both theory and practical, as well as separately.

CBSE Notice reads, "If any student was unable to secure 33% marks in practical in the main examination has been placed in the Compartment category and marked as "Repeat in Practical" (RP). Such students shall have to appear in the practical examination only in the Supplementary examinations. There is no need for such students to appear in the theory examination as their previous theory marks will be carried forward and accounted for."

CBSE Supplementary Results 2023: Steps to download marksheet here

1. Visit the official website - cbse.gov.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the " Date Sheet for Supplementary Exam 2023 for Class X/XII".

3. The date sheet will be displayed on the website.

4. Download the date sheet and keep a copy for future reference.

Students who have been put in the Compartment Category due to a Repeat in theoretical and Practical Both (RB) must take both the theoretical and practical exams in the Supplementary Examinations.