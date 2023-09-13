trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2661984
CBSE Warns Against Private Websites Selling Practice Papers

The board in its notice has warned students and schools that these sample papers should be accessed from the official website — cbseacademic.nic.in — and need not be purchased from any private publisher.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 13, 2023, 06:15 PM IST|Source: ANI
New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday issued an advisory for students and parents regarding the practice papers it has released for all major subjects of Classes 10 and 12.

The board in its notice has warned students and schools that these sample papers should be accessed from the official website — cbseacademic.nic.in — and need not be purchased from any private publisher.


"As per NEP 2020 recommendations, the Board had initiated competency-focused education and assessment in its affiliated schools and has recently released practice papers in all major subjects of Classes X and XII," read the notice by CBSE.

"These practice papers have been developed to facilitate the students in solving more application-based questions of higher-order thinking skills and enhance conceptual understanding of topics," it said "It has come to the notice of the board that schools and students are being asked to access the CBSE practice papers from certain private publishers sites. The public is advised not to be misled by any claims and promotions" the advisory read.

The registration procedure for the board exams 2024 for private students began on September 12 on its official website — cbse.gov.in. Students can proceed with the registration after the release of the form. The deadline to submit the registration form is October 11 and students can submit the form till October 19 with a late of Rs 300 per subject.

