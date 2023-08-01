trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2643248
CBSE CLASS 12 SUPPLEMENTARY RESULT 2023

cbseresults.nic.in, CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2023 DECLARED At cbseresults.nic.in- Direct Link, Steps To Check Here

CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2023: Candidates who appeared for the compartment exam can download the scorecards from the official website - cbseresults.nic.in, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 04:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2023: The Class 12 Compartment Results were released today by the Central Board of Secondary Education, or CBSE. Candidates who took the supplementary exam can go to the official website - cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.gov.in - and download their results. 

CBSE Class 10 and 12 Compartment Exam 2023 commenced on July 17, 2023. According to the compartment exam schedule, Class 12 exams for all subjects were administered on a single day, whereas Class 10 exams were held up to July 22.

CBSE Class 12th Supplementary Exam 2023: Steps to check here


1. Visit the official website of CBSE - cbseresults.nic.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the link which reads, "Class XII Result in 2023- Compartment"

3. The compartment result 2023 login window will appear on the screen

4. Candidates have to enter their Roll Number, School Number, Center Number and other details

5. Click on the "Submit" button

6. The CBSE 10th 12th compartment result will open on the screen

CBSE Class 12th Supplementary Exam 2023; direct link here

In other news, the CBSE has recently announced the Board Exam 2024 exam date. The CBSE will hold the Class 10 and 12 board exams from February 15 to April 10, 2023.

 

 

