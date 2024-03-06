CEED Result 2024 Released At ceed.iitb.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

CEED Result 2024: The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Bombay, has issued the Common Entrance Exam for Design, CEED Results. Candidates who participated in CEED 2024 can now check their results at ceed.iitb.ac.in. To check, candidates must enter their email addresses and passwords. "CEED 2024 Results are now available to view at the candidate portal after log-in. Score Cards can be downloaded from the portal from March 11 onwards," reads the notification on the website.

CEED 2024 scorecards will be released on March 11, 2024, while the results of the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design, or UCEED 2024, will be released on March 8, 2024. Candidates should know that the CEED and UCEED tests were held on Sunday, January 21. UCEED answer keys for these exams have been provided.

CEED Result 2024: Steps to download here

1. Visit the official website, ceed.iitb.ac.in.

2. On the homepage, open the CEED 2024 results page.

3. The following step is to enter one's email address, password, and login.

4. After logging in, the results will appear on screen.

5. Go through it and download it.

The CEED 2024 test consisted of two parts: Part A and Part B. Part A included objective questions of three types: numerical answer type (NAT), multiple choice question (MCQ), and multiple select question (MSQ). Candidates can download their scorecards from the official website on or after March 11.