chseodisha.nic.in, CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2023: Odisha +2 Arts Results Declared At chseodisha.nic.in- Direct Link, Steps To Download Scorecard Here

CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2023: Council of Higher Secondary Education has declared CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2023 on June 8, 2023 on the official website. All candidates can get the results on the CHSE Odisha website, chseodisha.nic.in, as well as on orissaresults.nic.in. The CHSE Odisha Class 12 examinations for this year's commerce stream and arts stream began on March 1 and March 2, respectively. Science and Commerce exams for the class of 2023 ended on April 4, while exams for the arts ended on April 5. Approximately 3.5 lakh pupils took the Plus Two exams. On April 10, 2023, the evaluation of the answer sheets for Class 12 began.

CHSE Odisha Arts Result 2023: Here's how to check

Visit the official website at chseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the result tab

Key in your log in details

CHSE Odisha results will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the print for future reference.

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Results for the CHSE +2 in science and commerce were released on May 31. The overall pass rate in science this year is 84.93%, and the overall pass rate in commerce is 81.12%.