SSC Opens Preference Submission For Tier-II CHSLE Candidates: Details Inside

A total of 3,242 vacancies have been released, which includes 1,411 seats for the Unreserved category of candidates, while SC and ST categories have been allotted 482 and 234 seats, respectively.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 12:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • SSC has released option-cum-preference forms for CHSLE Tier II candidates.
  • The commission has released vacancies for recruitment in various departments.
  • The last date to submit the form is July 27.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has opened the submission window for the Option-cum-Preference of Tier-II candidates of the Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination (CHSLE) 2022 on July 22. Through this, the applicants who appeared in Tier II of the CHSLE exam can choose the posts and departments where they wish to be recruited. The deadline for submitting preferences is July 27. Candidates can submit their applications through the official website — https://ssc.nic.in/. The commission has also released a sample of the option-cum-preference form so that candidates can fill it without facing any difficulty.

The SSC conducted the CHSL exams in two parts. The Tier-I test was held from March 9 to 21, 2023, in computer-based mode, and the results were announced on May 19. Students who passed the Tier-I test became eligible for the Tier-II examination, which took place on June 26.

SSC CHSLE Option-Cum-Preference: How to fill form


Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC, at https://ssc.nic.in/.

Step 2: Log in with your candidate credentials to access the form.

Step 3: Enter your name and roll number.

Step 4: Choose the department code name where you wish to be placed.

Step 5: Review your form details carefully.

Step 6: Click on Submit button.

Candidates should note that this is the last opportunity for them to fill out the Option-Cum-Preference form. They will not be allowed to fill out the form after the deadline. Applicants who fail to submit the form will not be included in the final merit list which will be released by SSC. So, candidates who appeared for the Tier-II examination are advised to submit the department preference form before the deadline.

SSC also announced the availability of vacancies for various departments and posts. A total of 3,242 vacancies have been released, which includes 1,411 seats for the Unreserved category of candidates, while SC and ST categories have been allotted 482 and 234 seats, respectively. In addition, there are 770 seats for the OBC category and 345 seats for EWS candidates.

