CISCE ISC Class 12th Compartment Result 2023 Declared At cisce.org- Direct Link Here

CISCE ISC Compartment Result 2023: The Indian School Certificate (ISC) or Class 12 section result 2023 has been declared by the Council for Indian School Certificate (CISCE). The board has also declared results for improvement. Students' school heads who took the Class 12 compartment or improvement exams can check their results on the official website, cisce.org. Students who failed one or two courses in the CISCE ISC board exams 2023 took extra exams, while those who were dissatisfied with their Class 12 results took improvement exams.

ISC compartment result 2023: Steps to download here

Visit the official website, results.cisce.org

Enter course, UID, and index number

Click on show result

ISC compartment or improvement results will be displayed

Check and take a print out

Concerning the ISC compartment result 2023, CISCE stated that successful students whose overall results have changed from PCNA (Pass Certificate Not Awarded) to PCA (Pass Certificate Awarded) must return the previous statement of marks in original form to the board via their schools. The amended statement of marks and pass certificate will be sent to the student's school by the board. Additionally, candidates who took improvement exams and had their results changed from PCNA to PCA and from SPCNA (Supplementary Pass Certificate Not Awarded) to SPCA (Supplementary Pass Certificate Awarded) will need to return their previous marks statement to CISCE in order to receive the revised results and certificate.