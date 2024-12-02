CLAT Answer Key 2024-25 Released At consortiumofnlus.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

CLAT Answer Key 2024-25: The Consortium of National Law Universities has released the CLAT 2025 answer key today, December 2. Candidates who took the exam can download the answer key from the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates can download the answer key from consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Objections to the answer key can be submitted from December 2 at 4 PM until December 3 at 4 PM. According to the CNLU notice, the exam was conducted smoothly across 141 centers in 25 states and 4 Union Territories.

“The Consortium will release the Provisional Answer Key on its official website on Monday, 2nd December 2024, at 4:00 PM. Candidates who wish to raise objections regarding the questions or the provisional answer key(s) may do so through the designated portal created for this purpose. The objection submission portal will open at 4:00 PM on 2nd December 2024 and will close automatically at 4:00 PM on 3rd December 2024,” reads the official notification. “The exam witnessed an unprecedented participation rate, with 96.36% of Undergraduate applicants and 92.13% of Postgraduate applicants appearing for the test,” the notice informed,” the notification added.

CLAT 2025 Answer Key: Steps to download here

Visit the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Click on the "CLAT 2025" tab on the homepage.

Select the link to download the CLAT 2025 answer key.

Log in using your credentials.

View and download the CLAT 2025 answer key.

Print a copy for future reference.

The second allotment list will be published on January 10, and candidates must confirm their choice and make the payment by January 16. The third allotment list will be released on January 24, with a payment deadline of January 30. The fourth and fifth allotment lists are scheduled for release on May 20 and May 29, respectively. CLAT 2025 was conducted on December 1 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM (extended to 4:40 PM for PwD candidates). According to CNLUs, the exam was conducted smoothly at 141 centers across 25 states and 4 Union Territories.