CMAT Registration 2024 Ends Today At exams.nta.ac.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

CMAT Registration 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2024 registration session today, April 18, 2024. Candidates who are eligible and interested in taking the Common Management Admission Test should register on the official website, exams.nta.ac.in. According to the notification, candidates must hold a bachelor's degree in any discipline. Male applicants in the general category will pay a registration cost of Rs 2,000, while female candidates will pay Rs 1,000. SC, ST, OBC-NCL PWD, EWS, and third-gender candidates must pay Rs 1000. The exam will take place in May. NTA has not yet published the date and timing of the exam.

CMAT Registration 2024: Steps to apply here

1. Visit the official exam website, exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT.

2. On the homepage, click the register link.

3. Register and login with your credentials.

4. Fill out the application form.

5. Upload the required documents and pay the registration fee.

6. Verify the details and submit the form.

7. Take the printout for future reference.

The CMAT 2024 exam will last three hours, with a total of 400 marks and 100 questions. Each question carries four marks, and the candidate will receive four marks for each correct answer, but one mark will be subtracted from the overall score for each incorrect response. Unanswered/unattempted questions will receive no marks.