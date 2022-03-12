CMAT 2022 exam date announced, check details here

New Delhi: Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2022 exam date has been announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA). CMAT will be held on April 9, 2022 from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The registration for CMAT exam 2022 is underway and the last day to submit the application form is March 17, 2022. Candidates who are yet to apply for CMAT 2022 exam can do so by visiting the official site of NTA on nta.ac.in.

NTA said in a statement, “In continuation to the Public Notice dated 16 February 2022 regarding online application of Common Management Admission Test (CMAT-2022) for admission to management programmes in the country, it is hereby informed that National Testing Agency (NTA) will now be conducting CMAT-2022 Examination on 09 April 2022 from 03:00 PM to 06:00 PM.”

Direct link to official notification HERE.

CMAT scores will be eligible for admission to PGDM Courses. It will be accepted by all AICTE-approved institutions, university departments, constituent colleges and affiliated colleges.

"Candidates who are desirous to take admission in Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Punjab can also apply for CMAT-2022. Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Punjab will utilize the CMAT-2022 scores as one of the admission criteria for admission in MBA-Law," the NTA added in the notification.

Live TV