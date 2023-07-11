CSBC Bihar Police Prohibition Constable 2023 Result Released At csbc.bih.nic.in, Direct Link And Steps To Check Here

CSBC Bihar Police Prohibition Constable 2023: The CSBC Bihar Prohibition Constable result 2023 has been released by the Central Selection Board of Constables. On July 10, the written exam result was revealed. All candidates who took the written exam can access and obtain their results from the official website at csbc.bih.nic.in.

The results of the written examination held on May 14 have been revealed. This year, a total of 2,69,370 candidates took the exam, and 3445 were declared qualified for the physical efficiency test (PET). The administration hopes to fill 689 prohibition constable posts in Bihar state through this recruitment drive.

CSBC Bihar Prohibition Constable Result 2023: Steps to check here

1. One should go to the official website at csbc.bih.nic.in.

2. On the homepage click on the Probation Dept.

3. Candidates will be redirected to another page.

4. In the next step, they should click on the link which reads, "Results: Written Examination Results for PET for the post of Prohibition Constable, Excise & Registration Dept., Govt. of Bihar. (Advt. No. 02/2022)".

5. A pdf will open up on the screen Check the results and take the print for future reference.

Over 2.55 lakh answer booklets have been reviewed this year. Candidates have been chosen to go to the next level, the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Candidates will have to go through document verification as well as the Physical Efficiency Test in the next stage. The Department will soon post a PET announcement on its official website.