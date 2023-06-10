CSBC Recruitment: Over 21,000 Vacancies For Constable Posts Announced

The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) is set to start the online application process for the recruitment of constables in the Bihar Police, Bihar Special Armed Police, and other units. A total of 21,391 vacancies have been announced for these positions. Starting from June 20, interested candidates can access the application forms on the official CSBC website — https://www.csbc.bih.nic.in/.

The pay scale for the job is Level 3, encompassing a monthly salary ranging from Rs. 21,700 to Rs. 69,100. There are 8,556 vacancies available for general category candidates, while SC and ST candidates have 3,400 and 228 seats, respectively.

To know more about vacancies, visit the CSBC website and read the notification released for the same.

CSBC Recruitment Drive: Steps To Apply

Step 1: Head to the official CSBC website — https://www.csbc.bih.nic.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the recruitment link for the constables

Step 3: Register by submitting your basic contact details

Step 4: Open the online application portal required for the job

Step 5: Fill the registration form by entering the requested details

Step 6: Upload the documents

Step 7: Pay the application fee, if required

Step 8: Submit and download the application form

To be eligible for recruitment, candidates must have successfully completed either Class 10 or 12. The age range for interested applicants is between 18 and 35 years. Male candidates are required to meet specific physical measurement criteria, with a minimum height of 165 cm for general candidates and 160 cm for SC/ST candidates. Similarly, female candidates across all categories should have a height of 155 cm.

To know more about the physical eligibility required for the vacancy, candidates are requested to read the information brochure released by CSBC on their official website.

The selection procedure will consist of a Written examination which will be followed by Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Medical Test. The marks obtained in the written examination will not be considered for the merit list. To qualify for the PMT stage, candidates need to score a minimum of 30 percent marks of the total score in the written examination.