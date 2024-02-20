CSIR UGC NET December 2023 Result Released At csirhrdg.res.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

CSIR UGC NET December 2023: The CSIR HRDG has announced the results of the Joint CSIR-UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) for Junior Research Fellowship and Lectureship/Assistant Professor. The results are for the exams held in December 2023. Candidates who took the CSIR UGC NET exam and applied for JRF can now view their results on the official website csirhrdg.res.in. The list of students who qualified for Junior Research Fellowship and the subject-wise cut-off marks are available for checking.

According to the result document, a total of 1424 candidates have been selected for JRF NET (CSIR). Additionally, 23 candidates have passed the test specifically for JRF. Furthermore, 34 candidates have cleared the JRF and are also eligible for Lectureship/Assistant Professor positions if they meet UGC's MSc criteria.

CSIR UGC NET December 2023: Here’s how to download

1. Visit the UGC CSIR HRDG's official website, csirhrdg.res.in.

2. On the site, check for the section 'News and Announcements'.

3. Click on the link titled "Joint CSIR-UGC NET Result December-2023'

4. The result document will open up on the screen; go through all the details.

5. Download the paper for future reference.

The result notice also states that 1875 candidates have passed the JRF (NET) UGC, pending the fulfillment of eligibility criteria.