CSIR UGC NET Result 2024 Expected By October 15 At csirnet.ac.in- Check Details Here

CSIR UGC NET Result 2024: The CSIR NET 2024 result is expected to be announced by October 15. The Human Resource Development Group (HRDG), a division of CSIR that oversees the CSIR NET exam, shared a notice on X (formerly Twitter) indicating this tentative date. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download their CSIR NET scorecards from the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in. The exam took place on July 25, 26, and 27, 2024, across 187 cities. This year, out of 2,25,335 registered candidates, 1,63,529 appeared for the CSIR UGC NET exam.

Aspirants are requesting that the CSIR NET 2024 cut-off be released before October 15, allowing them to apply for ongoing PhD admissions in IITs and other institutions. As per CSIR NET passing criteria, the minimum qualifying marks are 33% for general category candidates and 25% for reserved categories. However, the CSIR NET 2024 cut-off will be announced separately for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professor eligibility.

CSIR UGC NET Result 2024: Here’s how to check

Visit the official CSIR UGC NET website at csirnet.nta.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the link for "CSIR UGC NET July 2024 Result."

Enter your login details, such as Roll Number, Date of Birth, and Security PIN.

Click the "Submit" button.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Download the result and print a copy for future reference.

The CSIR UGC NET 2024 exam was conducted from July 25 to 27 in two shifts: the first from 9 AM to 12 PM and the second from 3 PM to 6 PM, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The exam on the final day took place in the morning shift. According to the NTA, the test was held at 348 centers across 187 cities nationwide. In a previous notification, the NTA clarified that the CSIR UGC NET 2024 scorecard will not be sent to candidates via post or email; it will only be available online.