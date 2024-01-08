CSIR UGC NET Result December 2023 To Be Released Soon At csirnet.nta.ac.in- Check Details Here

CSIR UGC NET 2023: The CSIR UGC NET Result for December 2023 is set to be released soon on the official website. The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the CSIR NET 2023 exam, and the answer key was released on January 6, 2024. The objection window for challenging questions will close today, January 8, on the official website - csirnet.nta.ac.in. Candidates who have not yet raised objections are advised to do so at the earliest. The exam took place on December 26th, 27th, and 28th, 2023, in 356 examination centers across 176 cities nationwide, accommodating 2,19,146 candidates in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. "Candidates, who are not satisfied with the Answer Key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of ₹200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee,” reads the official notice.

CSIR UGC NET December 2023: Here’s how to check result

Go to the CSIR NET official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in.

Choose the 'CSIR UGC NET December 2023 Result' link.

Provide the required details: Application number and date of birth.

Click on the Submit button.

Review and download your CSIR NET result and scorecard.

When the candidates' challenges are received, they will be verified by a panel of Subject Experts. If any candidate's challenge is deemed to be correct, the answer key will be updated and applied to all candidates' responses accordingly. The final answer key will be used to prepare and declare the results.