CUET UG 2023: Application Process to Begin Tonight at cuet.samarth.ac.in, Check Details

CUET UG 2023: The application process for the second edition of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG will begin on Thursday (February 9) night and will remain open till March 12. The CUET UG 2023 is scheduled to be conducted from May 21-31. University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar informed that the announcement of the city of examination is on April 30, while downloading of admit cards from the NTA website will begin from the second week of May.

Candidates can apply for CUET (UG) - 2023 through the official website - https://cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The CUET (UG) - 2023 will be conducted in 13 languages -- English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

The exam will be held on multiple days in three shifts, depending on the number of candidates and subject choices.

While the undergraduate admission process in universities will be completed by July 2023, the new academic session can begin on August 1.

CUET-UG was first conducted in July 2022

It is notable that the University Grants Commission (UGC) in March last year announced that undergraduate admissions will be conducted in all central universities through a common entrance test and not on the basis of Class 12 marks.

The debut edition of CUET-UG was conducted in July last year and was marred by glitches prompting the National Testing Agency (NTA) to cancel exams at multiple centres.

With 14.9 lakh registrations, the CUET, the common gateway for undergraduate admissions in all central universities, is now the second biggest entrance exam in the country, surpassing JEE-Main's average registration of nine lakh.

NEET-UG is the biggest entrance test in India with an average of 18 lakh registrations.

While JEE-Mains is a Computer Based Test (CBT) conducted twice a year, NEET is conducted in pen and paper mode.