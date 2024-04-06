CUET UG 2024 Correction Window Opens Today At exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/- Check Details Here

CUET UG 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to open the correction window for the Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate (CUET UG 2024) today. Registered candidates for the UG entrance exam will have the opportunity to make necessary edits to their application forms until tomorrow, via the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/. In a notable update, the NTA has included two new papers in this year's entrance exam: fashion studies and tourism. The CUET UG 2024 exam is scheduled to commence from May 15, covering a total of 63 subjects, including 33 languages, 29 domain-specific topics, and one general test.

CUET UG 2024: Direct Link To Apply

During the correction period, candidates will have the chance to modify the details they've provided in the CUET UG 2024 form before final submission. Additionally, the NTA has informed applicants that they can add more subjects, including the newly introduced papers, during this window. However, any additional subjects selected may require payment of an extra fee, if applicable.

In terms of identification, the testing agency has broadened the accepted forms of ID. Candidates can now log in using their school ID or government-issued ID card with a photograph, in addition to previously accepted IDs such as Aadhaar card, Digilocker ID, ABC ID, passport, and PAN card.

One of the major changes introduced this year is the NTA's plan to conduct the CUET UG exam 2024 in a hybrid mode, incorporating both online and offline components. However, specifics regarding the exam schedule and mode will be communicated after considering the number of registrations and preferences indicated by the candidates.

Candidates can expect their CUET UG exam city intimation slip by April 30, while the issuance of admit cards is scheduled for the second week of May.