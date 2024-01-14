Delhi School Holidays News: Winter Vacation Extended Today? Check What Government Said

The national capital Delhi is reeling under an intense cold wave. While the Delhi Government has extended the winter vacation till January 12, the schools were set to open from January 15, i.e. tomorrow. The government was expecting that the cold wave would subside and schools would open to better weather. However, that did not happen. Now, parents were concerned about sending kids to school during early morning cold.

Now, amid the speculations of winter vacation being further extended, the Delhi government's Directorate of Education today issued a circulation regarding the opening of the schools. Delhi schools will commence classes from 9 am onwards due to cold weather conditions, said the Directorate of Education. The DoE has further directed schools to not hold classes beyond 5 pm.

""It is directed that all students of government and private schools shall join back classes in physical mode from January 15 (Monday). This includes nursery, KG and primary classes as well...However, taking precaution in view of the prevailing foggy conditions, no school(including double-shift schools) will start before 9 am and have classes beyond 5 pm till further directions," the circular read.

Earlier, winter vacation in city schools were extended from January 6 till January 12 for primary class students in view of cold wave conditions.

Delhi has continued to reel under severe cold conditions as the minimum temperature dropped to 3.5 degrees Celsius, this season's lowest. A thick layer of fog was seen in several parts of the city. The national capital's minimum temperature was four notches below the season's average today. The IMD has predicted very dense fog and cold wave conditions for two more days in the national capital.