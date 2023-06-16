topStoriesenglish2622487
NewsEducation
DHSE KERALA PLUS ONE

DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2023 Declared On keralaresults.nic.in, Direct Link To Download Class 11th Result Here

DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2023 is now abvailable on keralaresults.nic.in, scroll down for the direct link to check Kerala Board Class 11th Result.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 04:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2023 Declared On keralaresults.nic.in, Direct Link To Download Class 11th Result Here

Directorate of General Education, DHSE Kerala has declare Kerala Plus One Result 2023. Students can now check and download their DHSE Kerala Class 11th Result  on the official site of Kerala Results - keralaresults.nic.in following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below.

Kerala Plus One Result 2023: How to check DHSE Kerala +1 results

Step 1:  Visit the official site of Kerala results - keralaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Kerala Plus One Result 2022 link 

Step 3: Enter the login details like Roll Number and Date Of Birth

Step 4: Click on submit and your Kerala DHSE Class 11th Result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download your DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2023 and take printout for future reference

DHSE Kerala Plus One Result Direct Link

Kerala plus one examinations were conducted from March 10 to March 30, 2023 across various exam centres. Kerala DHSE Plus two class 12th Result 2023 was announced on May 25, 2023. The overall pass percentage was 82.95%. The VHSC pass percentage was78.39%.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile