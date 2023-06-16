DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2023 Declared On keralaresults.nic.in, Direct Link To Download Class 11th Result Here

Directorate of General Education, DHSE Kerala has declare Kerala Plus One Result 2023. Students can now check and download their DHSE Kerala Class 11th Result on the official site of Kerala Results - keralaresults.nic.in following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below.

Kerala Plus One Result 2023: How to check DHSE Kerala +1 results

Step 1: Visit the official site of Kerala results - keralaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Kerala Plus One Result 2022 link

Step 3: Enter the login details like Roll Number and Date Of Birth

Step 4: Click on submit and your Kerala DHSE Class 11th Result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download your DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2023 and take printout for future reference

Kerala plus one examinations were conducted from March 10 to March 30, 2023 across various exam centres. Kerala DHSE Plus two class 12th Result 2023 was announced on May 25, 2023. The overall pass percentage was 82.95%. The VHSC pass percentage was78.39%.