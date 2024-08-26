DU Admission 2024: CSAS Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Released At admission.uod.ac.in- Check Details Here

DU UG Admissions 2024: The University of Delhi announced the DU Undergraduate CSAS Round 2 seat allotment results on August 25, 2024. Candidates registered for Delhi University admissions can view and download the DU UG CSAS Round 2 seat allotment for 2024 from the official websites, du.ac.in and admission.uod.ac.in.

According to reports, 24,869 new seat allocations were made, and 27,554 candidates were granted higher preferences through the upgrade option in Round 2. The university's press release stated, "In the second allocation round, additional allocations will be made to optimally fill seats so that the academic session can commence from August 29, 2024. As per university policy, all candidates who were rejected in Round 1 due to invalid certificates or documents have been reconsidered in the UR category, based on their merit and preferences, subject to seat availability."

Seat allocations for Delhi University admissions are based on a unique common rank, determined by applying tie-breaking rules.

DU UG Admissions 2024: Tie-Breaking Rules

Best 3 Subjects: If two or more candidates have the same CUET UG 2024 score, Delhi University will first use the percentage of aggregate marks in the best three subjects of Class XII as the initial tie-breaking criterion.

Best 4 Subjects: If the tie persists after considering the best three subjects, the university will then use the aggregate marks in the best four subjects of Class XII to determine the rank.

Best 5 Subjects: If a tie still remains, candidates with a higher percentage of aggregate marks in the best five subjects of Class XII will be given preference.

Age Factor: If a tie exists even after evaluating academic scores, preference will be given to the candidate with an earlier date of birth.

Alphabetical Order: In the rare event that all other tie-breaking criteria fail, the university will determine the rank based on the alphabetical order of the candidates' names.

DU UG Admissions 2024: Documents required

CUET UG 2024 scorecard

Class 10 and Class 12 certificates and mark sheets

Transfer Certificate (TC) or School Leaving Certificate (SLC)

Migration certificate and category certificate (SC, ST, OBC, EWS, PwD), if applicable

Passport-sized photographs

Address proof (such as Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, or Passport)

Provisional certificate from the last attended school and a character certificate from the last attended institution

Candidates who have been allocated a seat must accept their DU UG CSAS seat by August 27. Colleges have until August 29 to verify and approve online applications. The deadline for fee payment for the second allocation is August 30, 4:59 pm.