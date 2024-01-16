GUJCET 2024 Registration Ends Today At gujcet.gseb.org- Check Steps To Apply Here

GUJCET 2024: The registration for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET 2024) will conclude today on the official website gujcet.gseb.org. The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board will conduct the GUJCET 2024 on March 31, facilitating admissions to engineering and pharmacy programs. As part of the application process, students interested in GUJCET 2024 are required to submit a registration fee of Rs 350 via the SBIePay system, utilizing debit cards, credit cards, or net banking. For those opting to pay at an SBI Branch, they can log in to gujcet.gseb.org, choose the SBIePay option, and generate a payment slip to be printed. The form-filling option becomes accessible only after the successful payment. The examination aims to determine eligibility for professional degree programs like Bachelor of Engineering and Technology, as well as Bachelor of Pharmacy, across participating institutes.

GUJCET 2024: Important Dates

Release of GUJCET 2024 Notification Jan-24 GUJCET 2024 Registration start date January 2nd GATE 2024 Registration last date January 16th GUJCET 2024 Admit Card date Expected in 3rd week of March 2024 GUJCET 2024 Exam Date 31st March 2024

GUJCET 2024 Registration: Steps To Apply Here

1. Go to the official website-- gujcet.gseb.org

2. On the appeared homepage, click on the application link

3. Fill in the form and upload the documents

4. Pay the fees and submit the form

5. Download and take a print out for the future references

The GUJCET 2024 question paper will consist of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) covering Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Biology. The total marks for GUJCET 2024 are 120. GSEB has scheduled the GUJCET 2024 exam to take place on March 31, 2023.