GUJCET Hall Ticket 2024 Released At gujcet.gseb.org- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

GUJCET Hall Ticket 2024: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, or GSHSEB, has distributed the Gujarat Commom Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2024 hall tickets. Candidates taking the exam can obtain their hall tickets from the official website, gujcet.gseb.org. Candidates must input their registered mobile number or email ID, birth date, or application form number, together with the Captcha indicated on the screen. The exam will take place on Sunday, March 31, 2024. The question paper is based on Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics for Engineering, and Physics, Chemistry, and Biology for Pharmacy. The GSEB will administer the exam for three hours in English, Hindi, and Gujarati.

120 multiple-choice questions will be presented, with 40 from each subject. Each accurate response will receive one point, while erroneous responses will receive -0.25 points. The exam will be administered online as a pen-paper test.

GUJCET Hall Ticket 2024: Steps to download here

1. Visit the official website, gujcet.gseb.org.

2. On the homepage, click the link "Click here to Download GUJCET 2024 Hall Ticket".

3. Enter the registered mobile number, email ID, birth date, or application form number.

4. The hall ticket will appear on the screen.

5. Download the hall ticket and preserve a copy of it.

The exam was initially scheduled for April 2, however it was rescheduled to March 31 to avoid a clash with the CBSE Board Exam Date 2024.