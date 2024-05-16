HBSE Compartment 2024: Haryana Board Class 10th, 12th Registration Begins Today At bseh.org.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

HBSE Compartment 2024: The Haryana School Education Board (BSEH) has released the compartment form for the Class 10 and 12 compartment exams in 2024. Students in Classes 10 and 12 who did not pass the annual board test may apply for compartment exams. The HBSE board compartment exam application form should be submitted on the official website, bseh.org. The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) declared the BSEH 10th and 12th results on May 12 and April 30, respectively. To pass the examination, students needed to score at least 33%.

Students should keep in mind that the deadline for submitting the HBSE Class 10, 12 application form without paying a late fee is May 26, 2024. Students who miss the deadline may apply until June 10 by paying a late fee.

HBSE Compartment Exam 2024: Steps to apply here

1. Visit the official website.

2. On the homepage, find the compartment and re-examination link.

3. Click the apply online link and fill out the form.

4. Upload relevant documents and pay the application fee.

5. Check the details and submit the form.

6. Take the printout for future reference.

The board has instructed schools to ensure that the details of children who must fill out online applications are correct according to school records. If there are any technological concerns, students should contact the support lines 01664-254300 and 254309.