IBPS Extends Clerk Recruitment Deadline Till July 28 — Apply Now For 4,545 Vacancies At Leading Banks

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has extended the application deadline for the recruitment of clerks for the vacancies in the 2024-25 session. Applicants can now submit the online form for this job until July 28, through the official website, https://www.ibps.in/. The earlier deadline for applying was July 21, which has now been extended. The online application process started on July 1. Applicants in the General category are required to pay Rs 850 as the fee for registration, while candidates belonging to SC, ST, and other reserved categories have to pay Rs 175.

IBPS Recruitment: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of IBPS, https://www.ibps.in/.



Step 2: On the homepage, click on CRP Clerical.

Step 3: Register yourself by submitting your basic contact details such as your contact number and email id.

Step 4: After registration, you will receive the login credentials necessary to access the application form.

Step 5: Fill out the application form by entering your necessary details.

Step 6: Upload the necessary documents.

Step 7: Pay the application fee.

Step 8: Review the details and click on Submit button.

Candidates should be between 20 years and 28 years. They should possess a minimum educational qualification of a graduate from a recognised university or college. Knowledge of computers is mandatory. Candidates must have studied computers as one of the subjects during their academic life.

This year, IBPS has released a total of 4,545 vacancies for clerical posts in different banks. A total of 10 banks are participating in this recruitment process, including Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Indian Bank, and others. To know more about the vacancies in each state, applicants are advised to refer to the information brochure on the official website of IBPS.

IBPS will conduct the exam in two stages — Prelim and Mains. Prelims exams will take place on August 26, August 27 and September 2 across India. The candidates who qualify will become eligible for the Mains exam. It will be conducted in 13 regional languages along with English and Hindi.