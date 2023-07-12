ICAI CA Foundation June Result 2023 Likely To Be Released Today At icai.nic.in- Check Date, Time And Other Details Here

ICAI CA Foundation June Result 2023: ICAI CA Foundation June Result 2023: The CA Foundation result for June 2023 is likely to be released today, July 12, 2023, by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICA. However, this is only a provisional date because the official date has not been announced. Candidates must go to the ICAI exam website - icai.nic.in - and input their registration and roll number to view their results (whenever they are announced).

Students can also receive their results through SMS and email if they register their email address and mobile number on the ICAI website. From June 24 to June 30, 2023, the ICAI CA Foundation examinations were held.

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023: Steps to check here

1. Visit the ICAI exam website of ICAI at icai.org.

2. On homepage, click on "Results".

3. Under the "Check Results" section, click on "Foundation: June 2023".

4. In the next step, they will have to enter their Roll number with a PIN or the registration number.

5. Now a new window will appear with your CA Foundation result.

6. Take a printout of the result for future reference. ICAI CA Foundation result mark sheet will have details like Student's name, Paper-wise minimum and maximum marks, Total marks, and Result Status of the student.

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023: Here’s how to check via SMS

1. Open message box and write a new text message, CAFND (Space)XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the 6-digit Foundation roll number of the candidate), E.g. CAFND 000171

2. Send the message to 57575

3. Result will be sent on phone

The ICAI CA Foundation result date will be officially revealed soon. Candidates are urged to keep an eye on the official website to avoid missing out on any updates.