ICMAI Results December 2023: CMA Final, Inter Results Declared At icmai.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

ICMAI Results 2023: The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of India (ICMAI) has announced the results for CMA Inter and Final exams held in December 2023. The pass rates for both Inter and Final exams have increased compared to the previous sessions. Candidates can check their results on the official website, icmai.in. In the CMA Inter Dec 2023 results, 4,374 candidates passed the Intermediate level under the 2016 syllabus, while 1,474 candidates passed under the 2022 syllabus. For CMA Final Dec 2023, 1,175 candidates completed the Final course under the 2016 syllabus, and 392 candidates passed under the 2022 syllabus. Students who pass the CMA Inter December 2023 exams can register for the Final program, and those who pass the Final program exams can participate in the institute's placement program.

ICMAI Results 2023: Here’s how to download

Visit the institute's official website—icmai.in.

Click on the Student tab.

Next, click on the Student Connect Portal.

Then, click on the exams tab.

Next, select the results link on the left side of the screen.

Enter the registration number and login to view the result.

Download and save the CMA 2023 results for future reference.

The December 2023 exams were the last ones based on the 2016 syllabus. The upcoming June 2024 exams for Inter and Final will only follow the 2022 syllabus.